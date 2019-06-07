Ravens' Gus Edwards: Working with starters
Edwards said he still takes practice reps with the starters on offense, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Despite averaging 5.2 yards on 137 carries as an undrafted rookie, Edwards will need to fight for his work after the Ravens signed Mark Ingram and used a fourth-round pick on Justice Hill. The team also returns Kenneth Dixon, who averaged 5.6 yards on 60 carries last year and has shown some pass-catching utility in the past. Edwards said he reduced his body fat from nine percent to six percent in an effort to become more versatile for his second pro campaign, per Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official website. He was strictly an up-the-middle grinder in 2018, catching two passes in 11 games while leading all qualified rushers with 90.2 percent of his carries going between the tackles.
