Mitchell (shoulder) is practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell left Monday's preseason game against the Commanders due to a shoulder injury, but coach John Harbaugh said that injury wasn't too serious, and the running back's prompt return confirms that notion. The rookie undrafted free agent from East Carolina has had a strong camp, but he's likely vying for a practice squad spot rather than a spot on the 53-man roster. Nonetheless, Mitchell should have a chance to help his case in Saturday's preseason finale against Tampa Bay.