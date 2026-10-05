Mitchell tallied 10 carries for 39 yards and five catches (on six targets) for 24 yards during Sunday's 30-23 defeat at Seattle.

Mitchell surprisingly led the Chargers backfield in touches with 15, ahead of Omarion Hampton's 11 and Kimani Vidal's seven, but unlike his position mates he didn't reach the end zone. Because Mitchell's touch count has increased in each successive week this season, he's trending in a positive direction, but until one of the trio is handling most of the RB reps, it'll be difficult to trust any of them for fantasy purposes on a weekly basis. He next takes the field next Sunday against the Broncos.