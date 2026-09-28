Mitchell rushed eight times for 52 yards and caught all three of his targets for minus-five yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Bills.

Mitchell found himself far move involved on offense in Week 3, nearly matching his previous season total of nine carries while the three targets matched a career high. The running back reached paydirt in the first quarter, reeling in a one-yard pass from quarterback Justin Herbert. Mitchell remained the team's second option out of the backfield behind starter Omarion Hampton, but he proved that he could have standalone fantasy value if he gets more consistent touches moving forward.