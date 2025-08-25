default-cbs-image
Jackson (foot) returned to practice Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The star QB left last Wednesday's practice early because a teammate stepped on his foot, and since then the team has downplayed the issue. Jackson's presence at Monday's practice should ease any lingering concerns on that front, though it's unclear if he'll be deemed a full participant Monday.

