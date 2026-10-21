Jackson (ankle) wasn't present for the open portion of Wednesday's practice, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Head coach Jesse Minter told Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site Monday that Jackson may "potentially" take part in Week 7 practices, but the quarterback instead will continue to sit out drills, as he's done since Oct. 4. A lingering left ankle sprain is to blame for Jackson's absence, but he at least has two more chances to get back on the field this week. For as long as Jackson is sidelined, though, Tyler Huntley will direct Baltimore's offense.