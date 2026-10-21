Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said that Jackson got some "limited" work in with the team during Wednesday's practice, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Per Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore, Jackson appeared to be walking with a limp Wednesday and didn't seem to be dressed for practice as if he participated, but the two-time MVP was apparently able to mix into drills on some level. Though backup Tyler Huntley presumably still took at least some reps with the first-team offense in case he's needed to make a third consecutive start Sunday versus the Bengals, Jackson could be ready to make his return to the lineup if his ankle responds well to on-field work over the next couple of days.