Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said Monday that Jackson (ankle) could "potentially" practice in Week 7 and is still being considered day-to-day, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Since spraining his left ankle in an Oct. 4 win over the Titans, Jackson hasn't practiced in any fashion and has been inactive for both of the Ravens' ensuing games. Though Jackson hasn't taken any steps forward in terms of practice activity, Minter noted that the two-time NFL MVP is making progress in his recovery from the ankle injury. The Ravens will hold their first Week 7 practice Wednesday, and if Jackson is on the field in some capacity, it would be a good sign for his chances of returning to action Sunday versus the Bengals.