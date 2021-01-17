Jackson suffered a concussion and won't return to Saturday's divisional-round playoff game at Buffalo.
The 2018 first-round pick suffered the concussion on the last play of the third quarter when his head hit the ground hard while being tackled after a desperation throwaway on a broken play. Jackson completed 14 of 24 passes for 162 yards with one interception and rushed nine times for 34 yards before leaving the contest. Replacement quarterback Tyler Huntley will need to overcome a 17-3 deficit with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter if the Ravens are to advance to the AFC Championship Game.
