Ravens' Mike Wallace: Listed as questionable
Wallace (concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
Players don't typically return from concussion on short weeks, but Wallace at least was listed as a limited practice participant on the injury report all week. With Breshad Perriman (concussion) and Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) also questionable and Michael Campanaro (shoulder) and Chris Matthews (thigh) doubtful, the Ravens may need to rely on Chris Moore and Griff Whalen for extended snaps.
More News
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Limited at practice Tuesday•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Practicing Monday•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Suffers head injury versus Vikings•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Suiting up Sunday vs. Vikings•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Should be set to play Sunday•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...