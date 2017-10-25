Ravens' Mike Wallace: Listed as questionable

Wallace (concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.

Players don't typically return from concussion on short weeks, but Wallace at least was listed as a limited practice participant on the injury report all week. With Breshad Perriman (concussion) and Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) also questionable and Michael Campanaro (shoulder) and Chris Matthews (thigh) doubtful, the Ravens may need to rely on Chris Moore and Griff Whalen for extended snaps.