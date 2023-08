Beckham returned to practice Saturday after having been given a couple of rest days, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Hensley relayed Friday via coach John Harbaugh that the team elected to rest Beckham because he's been practicing so hard of late. Assuming no setbacks ahead of Week 1, Beckham -- who is bouncing back from knee surgery -- is slated to be a key passing target for QB Lamar Jackson, along with fellow WRs Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers and top TE Mark Andrews.