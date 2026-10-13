The Vikings reverted Beckham to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Beckham signed to Minnesota's practice squad Wednesday and was elevated ahead of Sunday, but he ended up being a healthy scratch even though Jordan Addison (hamstring) didn't suit up. It remains to be seen how much of a role Beckham will have with the Vikings; he may need some time to familiarize himself with the playbook before being active on game day, and even then he probably won't be more than a depth option at wideout.