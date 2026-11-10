The Vikings released Beckham on Tuesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Signed off the practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Bills, Beckham made his Vikings debut in the 23-6 loss, going without a target while playing just two snaps on offense. He'll end up giving up his spot on the 53-man roster just one day later after the Vikings brought in quarterback Kirk Cousins in a trade with the Raiders prior to the deadline, but Beckham won't be without a home for long. Per Tom Pelissero of Netflix, Beckham is expected to re-sign with the Vikings' practice squad and will be eligible to be elevated for three games.