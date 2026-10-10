The Vikings are expected to elevate Beckham from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at New Orleans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Beckham caught on with Minnesota midweek and now has a chance to make his debut with the team as soon as Sunday, which may be contingent on the health of fellow WRs Justin Jefferson (ankle) and Jordan Addison (hamstring), both of whom are questionable for Week 5. If even one of Jefferson or Addison is inactive, Beckham seems poised to suit up, but what kind of role he can expect alongside Jauan Jennings, Tai Felton and Myles Price remains to be seen.