The Vikings officially elevated Beckham from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game in New Orleans, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

With Justin Jefferson (ankle) and Jordan Addison (hamstring) tending to injuries and listed as questionable for Week 5 action, Minnesota has brought in reinforcements from the practice squad in the form of Beckham and Jeshaun Jones. Beckham only joined the team Wednesday, so even if he ends up being active, he likely doesn't have a bevy of situations in which he'll see the field.