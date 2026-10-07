Beckham agreed Wednesday to sign with the Vikings' practice squad, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

After winning a spot on the Giants' roster coming out of the preseason, Beckham struggled to find playing time, logging just one target and logging 20 total snaps before he was cut following Week 3. He was able to find a new opportunity with the Vikings, who can elevate Beckham for up to three games before he would need to be signed to the 53-man roster in order to continue playing for the team. Unless top wideout Justin Jefferson's ankle injury costs him more time, Beckham may still face an uphill battle to earning meaningful snaps in a Vikings receiver room that also includes Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings and Tai Felton.