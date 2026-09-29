The Giants plan to release Beckham on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

Beckham's second stint in New York will end with a whimper, as he failed to haul in his lone target while playing just 20 total snaps over the Giants' first three games of the season. Since the 33-year-old wasn't able to earn consistent snaps in the receiver rotation and didn't contribute on special teams, the Giants deemed him an expandable piece. Beckham will look to find work elsewhere, but he could struggle to land with a team willing to give him meaningful playing time.