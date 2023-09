Beckham (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Fellow wideout Rashod Bateman (hamstring) also sat out Friday's session, with neither player having practiced this week. If one or both receivers are ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay would be in line for added snaps this weekend alongside No. 1 wideout Zay Flowers.