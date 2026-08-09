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Ravens' Travis Jones: Eying return to practice.

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Coach Jesse Minter says that Jones (pectoral) "will be worked in real, real soon", Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Jones was placed on the active/PUP list in late July due to a pectoral injury he suffered at some point during the offseason. The fifth-year player out of UConn may be set for another career year, as the return of Nnamdi Madubuike and the addition of Trey Hendrickson alongside him could provide the nose tackle more one-on-one opportunities to penetrate the offensive line.

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