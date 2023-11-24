Simpson (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The 22-year-old linebacker was able to log a limited practice session Wednesday, but he recorded DNPs both Thursday and Friday, so it's no surprise that he'll be inactive Sunday. Simpson has appeared in 10 games for Baltimore thus far, recording three total tackles and primarily playing on special teams.
