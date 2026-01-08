Simpson recorded 66 total tackles (34 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and one pass defensed across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Despite appearing in all 17 of the Ravens' games this season, the Clemson product started just six contests and primarily served as the team's top reserve inside linebacker behind Roquan Smith and Teddye Buchanan (knee, IR). Even so, Simpson tallied a career-high 2.5 sacks and finished with only seven fewer total tackles than in 2024, all while playing 213 fewer defensive snaps. With Smith and Buchanan both returning for next season, Simpson will likely play another reserve role in 2026.