Redskins' Case Keenum: Turns in most efficient effort
Keenum completed nine of 14 pass attempts for 101 yards in the team's third preseason contest against Atlanta.
Keenum led the team for their first five offensive possessions, which resulted in six points. He wasn't helped by his offensive line, as he was pressured almost immediately on a few plays, causing inaccurate throws. Still, this was Keenum's most promising appearance of the preseason, notably the first time he's completed more than half of his pass attempts. Rookie Dwayne Haskins put together a few impressive throws and will almost certainly push Keenum for the starting role at some point this season, though Keenum should still be considered the favorite to lead the team in Week 1 against Philadelphia.
