Burkhead relays that he's progressing well in his recovery from the knee surgery he underwent Dec. 1, NESN's Zack Cox reports.

The free agent running back posted an Instagram video Thursday that showed him moving well during a rehab session. It's unclear when he'll be back to 100 percent, but given his visible progress, it's possible that he'll be at or close to that level by training camp. Whether Burkhead returns to New England or not remains to be seen, but he's proven to be a good fit for the team's offense in the past and a one-year, prove-it deal to reprise his versatile role could end up being a solid outcome for the 30-year-old, who could then ease his way back into the mix in a backfield that will also include Damien Harris, Sony Michel, James White J.J. Taylor and Brandon Bolden.