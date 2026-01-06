Cracraft reverted to the Commanders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Cracraft played 10 snaps (seven on offense, three on special teams) during the Commanders' 24-17 win over the Eagles on Sunday, when he returned one punt for one yard. He ended up appearing in the final two games of the regular season for Washington after joining the team's practice squad in mid-November. The veteran wide receiver will explore his options as an unrestricted free agent.