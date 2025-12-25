The Commanders elevated Cracraft from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.

It's the first time this season that the Commanders have elevated Cracraft to the active roster, and the veteran wide receiver will have an opportunity to make his 2025 regular-season debut against the Cowboys on Christmas Day. Cracraft appeared in eight regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2024 and logged seven catches (on nine targets) for 66 yards.