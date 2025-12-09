The Commanders waived Cracraft from the practice squad Tuesday.

Cracraft was signed to the practice squad Nov. 11 as additional wide receiver depth due to the injuries to starters Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown, and Treylon Burks. With the room now healthy, the team seems to no longer require the additional depth, waiving the receiver in favor of a new safety in Chris Moore. Cracraft will now go on waivers and will become a free agent if he clears.