The Commanders elevated Cracraft from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Cracraft has been elevated for consecutive weeks, finishing Christmas Day's loss against the Cowboys with just one snap on the special-teams unit. With Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Treylon Burks and Chris Moore all healthy and active, Cracraft is likely in line to see the same minimal special-teams snap share in Sunday's game.