Kamara (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara injured his ankle during practice Oct. 8 and has been listed on injury reports ever since. Any limitations are likely just a matter of maintenance, with Kamara presumably on track for his usual role after a Week 11 bye. Blowout losses have limited his rush attempts a number of times this season, but that's less likely to be a problem this week against the injury-riddled Falcons.