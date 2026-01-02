Kamara (knee/ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara hasn't practiced since suffering an MCL sprain in late November. He'll now miss a sixth straight game to close out the season, leaving Audric Estime in the lead role after New Orleans lost Kendre Miller (ACL) and Devin Neal (hamstring) to season-ending injuries. Kamara is under contract for one more season, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be back with the Saints in 2026, as only $3 million of his $11.5 million base salary is guaranteed. Kamara will turn 31 in July and has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons, so he could be looking at a reduced role even if he sticks around in New Orleans.