The Saints elevated Haener from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Haener has spent most of the season on the Saints' practice squad. Due to backup quarterback Spencer Rattler (finger) being listed as questionable for Sunday's game, Haener will likely be the replacement if needed. The 26-year-old would be set to back up rookie Tyler Shough if Rattler ends up being inactive for Week 18.