Miller carried the ball 10 times for 32 yards and a touchdown and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants.

Making his return to the lineup after a four-game absence due to a hamstring strain, Miller opened the scoring on the afternoon with an eight-yard score late in the first quarter. Alvin Kamara led the Saints' backfield with 22 touches, but Miller's 10 topped the five that Jamaal Williams handled, and the second-year back appears to be taking advantage of the clean slate he received when Dennis Allen was let go as head coach. Miller will look to build on this effort in Week 15 against the Commanders.