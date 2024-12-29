Miller is under evaluation for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Raiders.

In the middle of the second quarter, Miller was prompted to visit the sideline tent and then went to the locker room before the Saints made this announcement. If he's diagnosed with a concussion, he'll finish Week 17 with three carries for three yards and one catch (on one target) for 16 yards. With Alvin Kamara (groin) and Jordan Mims (coach's decision) inactive, Jamaal Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are the remaining available RBs for New Orleans.