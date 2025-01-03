Interim coach Darren Rizzi said Friday that Miller hasn't gained clearance from the concussion protocol and won't play Sunday at Tampa Bay, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Miller made an early departure this past Sunday against the Raiders due to a concussion, and with no practice reps to speak of through Thursday, he wasn't trending in the right direction ahead of Week 18 action. Meanwhile, Alvin Kamara (groin) is listed as doubtful, per Terrell, so the Saints appear as if they'll be without their top two options out of the backfield this weekend. As a result, practice-squad member Clyde Edwards-Helaire may be the best bet to benefit among an RB group that also includes Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims.
