Miller rushed eight times for 15 yards and brought in both targets for 16 yards in the Saints' 34-0 loss to the Packers on Monday night. He also returned one kickoff for 21 yards.

The second-year back helmed the backfield in place of Alvin Kamara (groin), but he unsurprisingly found running room at a premium and soon saw game script turn against the ground attack altogether. Miller now has 27 carries over the last three games, while his receiving yardage total was a new season high. Miller would likely reprise his No. 1 role in a favorable Week 17 home matchup against the Raiders if Kamara remains out, considering Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims appear destined to continue serving in a complementary capacity.