Callaway reeled in his only target for six yards during Sunday's 27-20 win versus the Rams.

Callaway saw a minimal role in the Saints' resurgent passing game Week 11. The 6-foot-2 wideout did not benefit from quarterback Andy Dalton's best passing stat line of the season, as he was targeted fewer than three times for just the second game in his last seven appearances. He also tied his lowest number of offense snaps played (21) from this span. After being ruled a healthy scratch with veteran wideout Jarvis Landry back in the lineup Week 10, Callaway appears set to play a deep supporting role so long as New Orleans' receiving corps remains healthy moving forward