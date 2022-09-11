Thomas secured five of eight targets for 57 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' 27-26 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Seeing his first game action since a January 2021 wild-card loss to the Buccaneers, Thomas came alive with a pair of second-half touchdowns of three and nine yards, respectively, to help fuel a wild comeback win for New Orleans. Thomas' target and yardage tallies were both second on the day for the Saints, and the former Pro Bowler didn't seem to show any ill effects from the hamstring injury that had limited him leading up to the opener. Thomas should have a strong chance of upping his production as he develops more chemistry with Jameis Winston, with the next opportunity coming in a Week 2 divisional home showdown against the Buccaneers next Sunday.