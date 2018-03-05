Sam Shields: Aiming for return to NFL
Shields (suspension) is expected to return to the NFL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Shields has been sidelined since sustaining the fifth known concussion of his career Week 1 of the 2016 season. In the interim, he was charged with marijuana possession in January of 2017 and subsequently levied a two-game suspension by the NFL, which he'll be subject to if he latches on with an organization. According to Schefter, Shields will make his first visit with the Browns this week.
