Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Contract talks ongoing

Wagner and the Seahawks are still in talks about a contract extension, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Wagner has made his intentions clear this offseason -- he wants to be the highest-paid inside linebacker in the league -- a title that is currently held by C.J. Mosley of the Jets. With Mosley getting $17 million annually, Wagner is asking for a number north of that. Wagner was still present at Seattle's recent OTAs and even went on to lead the defense and coach up the young players from the sidelines; but he refused to participate himself. At this point in the offseason, an agreement between the two sides doesn't seem likely any time soon.