Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Contract talks ongoing
Wagner and the Seahawks are still in talks about a contract extension, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
Wagner has made his intentions clear this offseason -- he wants to be the highest-paid inside linebacker in the league -- a title that is currently held by C.J. Mosley of the Jets. With Mosley getting $17 million annually, Wagner is asking for a number north of that. Wagner was still present at Seattle's recent OTAs and even went on to lead the defense and coach up the young players from the sidelines; but he refused to participate himself. At this point in the offseason, an agreement between the two sides doesn't seem likely any time soon.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Awaiting extension•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Contract extension talks run cold•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Discussing extension•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Makes five stops in playoff loss•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Caps off another massive season•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Comes up big in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-minicamps Fantasy headlines
Now that minicamps have wrapped up, the NFL goes dark until camps open in mid-July. Here are...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
2019 Fantasy football auction prices
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews
Get ready for Fantasy football season with the Fantasy Football Today team's 2019 team pre...
-
Fantasy Football breakouts: Draft Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...