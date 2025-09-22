Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Limited on practice report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Witherspoon (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Witherspoon has missed the Seahawks' last two games due to an MCL injury that he suffered against the 49ers in Week 1. He'll have two more practices this week to increase his participation and give himself a chance to return against the Cardinals on Thursday.
