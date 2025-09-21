default-cbs-image
Witherspoon (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Witherspoon will miss a second straight game due to a knee injury that he suffered against the 49ers in Week 1. He did log a limited practice Friday, which is a positive sign that he could return for Week 4 against the Cardinals on Thursday. Derion Kendrick will continue to see an increased workload on defense in Witherspoon's absence.

