Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Won't return for Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Witherspoon (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Witherspoon will miss a second straight game due to a knee injury that he suffered against the 49ers in Week 1. He did log a limited practice Friday, which is a positive sign that he could return for Week 4 against the Cardinals on Thursday. Derion Kendrick will continue to see an increased workload on defense in Witherspoon's absence.
