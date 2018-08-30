Coach Pete Carroll acknowledged Wednesday that Dickson (quad/groin) has dealt with a setback during his rehab process, The Seahawks' official website reports. "[Dickson\ had an issue coming back where something else got aggravated, so it exacerbated the problem of just returning where he can get in shape and all that," Carroll said. "We'll go at it, really a couple days at a time here to see how he does."

This may explain why Dickson's injury has been reported as both a quad and groin issue. Whatever the case, the 31-year-old tight end has been on the non-football injury list since the beginning of training camp while Nick Vannett has operated as Seattle's top tight end. Dickson doesn't seem to have much shot at being ready for Week 1, and he may only be second on the depth chart whenever he's available to play.