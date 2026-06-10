Seahawks' Emanuel Wilson: Mostly working with third-stringers

Wilson has been getting most of his reps with the third-string offense at OTAs, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

Wilson did a solid job filling in for an injured Josh Jacobs in Green Bay last season, so it's no surprise there was fantasy interest after Wilson signed with the RB-needy Seahawks in March on a reported one-year, $2.1 million contract. His fantasy stock has since taken a hit, in large part because the Seahawks drafted RB Jadarian Price at No. 32 overall in April. It also doesn't help that Wilson's contract is closer to $1.6 million in base value, not $2.1 million, and with only $300,000 guaranteed at signing. He may still be part of the plan to help replace Kenneth Walker (Chiefs) and Zach Charbonnet (torn ACL), but early reports out of Seattle have George Holani getting most of the first-team reps while Price mixes in some. Wilson seems to be exclusively working with the backups, at least during the media-access portions of practice.