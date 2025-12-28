Shaheed has been diagnosed with a concussion and won't return to Sunday's game at Carolina, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Shaheed was slammed to the turf out of bounds at the end of his eight-yard catch near the end of the first quarter and was slow to get up. He was evaluated for a possible head injury, which now has been confirmed. With Shaheed out for the rest of Week 17 and Cody White also exiting due to a groin injury, Cooper Kupp, Dareke Young and Jake Bobo currently are the healthy WRs available to Seattle's offense that aren't named Jaxon Smith-Njigba.