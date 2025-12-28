default-cbs-image
Shaheed is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Shaheed will be ineligible to return to action Sunday if he is indeed diagnosed with a concussion and placed into the NFL's five-step recovery protocol. While Shaheed is sidelined, Dareke Young and Jake Bobo will handle increased roles on offense and in the return game.

