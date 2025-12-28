Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Evaluated for possible concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shaheed is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Shaheed will be ineligible to return to action Sunday if he is indeed diagnosed with a concussion and placed into the NFL's five-step recovery protocol. While Shaheed is sidelined, Dareke Young and Jake Bobo will handle increased roles on offense and in the return game.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Concussion confirmed•
-
Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Turns momentum with return TD•
-
Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Another well-rounded effort Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Returns kickoff for TD vs. Atlanta•
-
Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: One snag in victory•
-
Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: No catches in win•