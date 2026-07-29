Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Expanded role ahead

Shaheed is preparing for a larger offensive role in his first full season with the Seahawks after getting a full offseason and training camp to build chemistry with Sam Darnold, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Shaheed remained a big-play and return-game weapon after joining Seattle midseason in 2025, but his receiving role was limited as he adjusted on the fly to a new team and offense. That should change now that he's had an offseason to build familiarity with new OC Brian Fleury and improve his timing with with Darnold, giving him a clearer path to downfield targets alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. Shaheed's week-to-week fantasy value may remain volatile, but he boasts an obvious ceiling if Seattle follows through on finding more ways to get him the ball.