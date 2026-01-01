Shaheed (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Shaheed made an early exit from this past Sunday's win at Carolina with a concussion, but his progression from a limited walkthrough Tuesday to all on-field activity one day later may mean he's on the doorstep of clearing the protocol for head injuries. Still, with an NFC West showdown on tap Saturday at San Francisco, he'll need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to have a chance for Week 18 action.