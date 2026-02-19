Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Interested in re-signing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shaheed said Wednesday that he's "absolutely" interested in re-signing with Seattle, NFL.com's Eric Edholm reports.
Shaheed's snap share and target share dropped after a mid-season trade from New Orleans to Seattle, but he made splash plays for his new team -- both on offense and special teams -- en route to the Super Bowl. He'll now become a free agent in March if he doesn't first re-sign in Seattle, where fellow wideouts Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton (shin) remain under contract.
