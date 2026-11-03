Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Tuesday that Shaheed (knee) has a chance to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Shaheed was sidelined for the first time all season in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Bears, after his knee injury kept him from practicing throughout the week. In Shaheed's absence, Tory Horton handled elevated snaps as the Seahawks' No. 3 wideout behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, while George Holani served as the team's top kickoff returner. Shaheed may need to turn in a full practice at some point during Week 9 prep to put himself on track to return to action Sunday.