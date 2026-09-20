Darnold (glute), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Arizona, is "recovering faster than anyone had anticipated" and has a "pretty good chance" of practicing at some point during Week 3, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Drew Lock will get the starting nod for Seattle in Week 2 while Darnold tends to the right glute injury he sustained in the Sept. 9 season-opening win over the Patriots, but Darnold looks like he'll be back under center for the Seahawks sooner rather than later. Rapoport relays that it might be "a little bit of a stretch" for Darnold to play Week 3 against the Commanders, but the 29-year-old's outlook could change depending on how extensively he's able to practice leading up to that contest. At this time, the Seahawks' Week 4 matchup with the Chargers appears to be a likelier target for Darnold's return to the lineup.