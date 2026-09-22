Darnold (glute) will practice Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Seahawks quarterback has been trending toward a return after coach Mike Macdonald said Sunday that Darnold was ahead of schedule in his recovery. With Darnold now set to get back on the practice field, he appears to be taking a key step toward potential Week 3 availability against Washington. His practice status throughout the week should provide more clarity on whether he's on track to return or if Drew Lock will be in line for another start.